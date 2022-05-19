American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $28.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 365,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,631. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

