American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.32 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $18.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,297. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.