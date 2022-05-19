American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down to $142.49

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $142.49, but opened at $132.67. American Financial Group shares last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 241 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

