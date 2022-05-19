American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $10.74 on Thursday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Financial Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

