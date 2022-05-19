American Money Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

