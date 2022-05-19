American Money Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Money Management LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $142,966 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPL traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $1,360.47. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,386.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,647.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

