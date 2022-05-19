American Money Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

