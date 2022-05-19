American Money Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VEU traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 370,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.