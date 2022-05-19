American Money Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 370,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.