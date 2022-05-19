American Money Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 1,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

