American Money Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,145 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $449.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.43 and a 200 day moving average of $408.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.