American Money Management LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,884. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

