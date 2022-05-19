American Money Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,073,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,650. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.02 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

