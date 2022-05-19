American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 36.26%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.