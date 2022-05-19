American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth $11,688,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American National Group by 334.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American National Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,488,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

