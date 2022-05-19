American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $618.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $625.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $644.33 million, with estimates ranging from $633.38 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $13.58. 129,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,168. The stock has a market cap of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

