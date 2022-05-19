Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.96. 3,376,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $228.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

