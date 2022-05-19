Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

