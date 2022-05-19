Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 48.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

