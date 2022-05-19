Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

