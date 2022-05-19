Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
