Analog Devices, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.