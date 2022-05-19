Analog Devices, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
ADI stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
