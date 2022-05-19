Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. 5,683,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.