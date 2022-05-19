Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

ARGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 169,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.