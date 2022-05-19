Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to announce $29.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.03 billion to $30.48 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $127.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.48 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $124.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. 41,182,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,521,195. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

