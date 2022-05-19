Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.00 Million

Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $267.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $222.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,711. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after buying an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after buying an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after buying an additional 302,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,932,000 after buying an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.