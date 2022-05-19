Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

