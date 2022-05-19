Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $802.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $819.39 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 354,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 132,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.07. 25,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

