Analysts Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Freshworks stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 5,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,323. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

