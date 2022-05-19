Analysts Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

INDP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

