Analysts Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
