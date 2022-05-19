Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 349,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

