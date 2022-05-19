Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $250.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.57 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $169.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. 470,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,002. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.