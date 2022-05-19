Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.