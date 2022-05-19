Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will post $16.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $45.72 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $28.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $47.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $109.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.15 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 380,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,266. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.