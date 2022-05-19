Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE THC traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. 2,995,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
