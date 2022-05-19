Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post $7.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.58 million, with estimates ranging from $23.74 million to $242.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.