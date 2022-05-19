Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.67. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.