Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

