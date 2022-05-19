Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

