Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.