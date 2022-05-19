Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report $160.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $138.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $659.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $738.98 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $743.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 2,410,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

