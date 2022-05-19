Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE:STN opened at $43.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

