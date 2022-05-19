Analysts Set Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Target Price at $43.50

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

