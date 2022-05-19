Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $52.60

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 145.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

