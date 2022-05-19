Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Price Target at $20.40

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT opened at $5.55 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

