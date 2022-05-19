Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $57.80

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72. California Resources has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in California Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

