Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target at $13.38

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,069. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

