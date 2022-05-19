Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $30.25

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Digi International has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

