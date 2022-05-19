Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $173.47

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $136.13. 59,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,548. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92. Eaton has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

