Analysts Set Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT at $103.45

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.45.

Several research firms have commented on EUXTF. Barclays assumed coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Euronext stock remained flat at $$74.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Euronext has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

