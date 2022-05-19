Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $82.35

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Futu stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,699,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

