Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.36

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.32 ($7.62).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHA shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.17) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday.

SHA opened at €5.60 ($5.83) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.47.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

