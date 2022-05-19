Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target at $284.00

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

